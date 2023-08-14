Commuters between Twin Falls and Burley need to be prepared for delays on I84 beginning Monday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Those who commute between Burley and Twin Falls need to be aware of some delays that will affect your drive.

The Idaho Transportation Department started the process of seal coating a portion of Interstate 84 on Friday, August 11th.

The seal coating process is expected to continue through this next Sunday, August 20th. Stretching from mile marker 182, the Kimberly/Hansen exit, to mile marker 194 at the Ridgeway exit.

A 45 mile an hour speed restriction will be in effect and ITD is warning commuters to expect delays of around 30 minutes between 8amand 7pm in the evening, and to watch out for flaggers that are directing traffic.

Also, bridge work continues at exit 182 and the roadway has been restricted down to one lane in both directions.

