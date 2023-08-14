New CSI soccer coach lays out plan for recruiting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At a press conference on the afternoon of August 11 the College of Southern Idaho tabbed Alex Ferreira to be the Golden Eagles first soccer coach in school history.

CSI Athletic Director Joel Bate spoke about the hiring of Ferreira and what goals they have for the next few months.

“His role right now will be to primarily recruit a majority of both the men’s and women’s teams,” Bate said. “This first coach has a heavy lift of putting all that together and Alex was very enthusiastic about that opportunity.”

It is unknown which team Ferreira will be the head coach of, men’s or women’s, but he will assist the team in which he is not the head coach. This is also why he gets a hand in recruiting for both teams.

His recruiting plan is already being set up and is going to give high school soccer players in the Magic Valley the option to stay home and play some soccer as well as get an education.

“Right now, I’m going to start really local so Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls, Kimberly, Jerome. See those players, where they’re playing club, how they’re playing in high school, meet their coaches and get to see what it looks like out on the field in Idaho,” Ferreira said.

With the high school soccer season kicking off this upcoming weekend Ferreira will have plenty of action to take in from the teams around the Magic Valley and he will have a bunch of opportunity to use his local-first approach to build a solid pipeline of recruits.

“It’s a great opportunity to create the program to your liking, and to your standards. Very few places offer you an opportunity to be a legacy inside their school, so most schools will have their legacy coaches, the coaches that began and this is an opportunity to be that coach for a different program,” Ferreira said.

Leading a program into the unknown can be a very uncertain endeavor but the CSI athletic department believes Ferreira is the right man to lead them into this new era of CSI soccer.

