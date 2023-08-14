New organization helps keep children in the community safe.

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Mini-Cassia community had the chance to go out to an event this Saturday.

All for a new organization whose goal is to keep kids in the community safe. Mini- Cassia C.A.S.E., or Citizens Against Sexual Exploitation and Crimes, gathered in the Rupert Square Saturday, August 12th. The group family friendly fun and activities like a dunk tank, cornhole and food.

Each station had information on how to protect children and the resources that are available in the community. Tips like detecting fake online accounts and how to contact local law enforcement in case of an emergency.

The organization is newer and hopes to support the efforts of law enforcement agencies.

And other resources to prevent and bring awareness to child exploitation and human trafficking.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.