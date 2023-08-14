Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival showcases art from around the country

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The fifty-fourth annual Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival wrapped up on August 13 at Atkinson Park in Ketchum.

Hundreds of artists from across the United States showed up to the three-day long festival that began on August 11, some even came from as far away as Mississippi and Florida.

The art varied in style and just about every single medium was represented. From the standard, but breathtaking landscape paintings and drawings to metalwork and sculptures.

Every artist had their own booth to show off their work and interact with those browsing the collections, and one artist from Colorado talked about his passion for art.

“I started painting when I was in fourth grade and really started enjoying art in high school. It’s something that I can’t not do. I love the hope of each new painting being better than the last,” said Richard Rodriguez, an artist in attendance.

If you wanted to purchase a piece at the Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival prices ranged between 100 dollars on the low end to well above 5,000 dollars for more intricate pieces.

