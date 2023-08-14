Advertise with Us
The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is looking for the community’s help with their Clear the Shelter campaign

Twin Falls Animal Shelter
Twin Falls Animal Shelter(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:39 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People for Pets at Twin Falls Animal Shelter seek the community’s help with a Nationwide Clear the Shelter campaign.

During the entire month of August, the animal shelter is waiving adoption fees for all pets. Hill’s Pet Nutrition is teaming up with hundreds of animal shelters around the country to help homes for animals in need.

Debbie Blackwood with the Twin Falls Animal Shelter told KMVT they are still looking for people to sponsor animals at the shelter.

She said the shelter is as full as it can be and in July, they averaged eight animals coming in per day.

Through the campaign, the shelter that raises the most money will win a five-thousand-dollar grant.

“Back in the day when I was young, my mom at home, we would say if you can’t give a quarter give a dime,” said Blackwood. “And so, with inflation factored in can we give a dime, can we give a quarter, can we give a dollar or five dollars.”

To find out more about the Clear the Shelter campaign you visit the Clear the Shelters website. And to learn more about People for Pets you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

