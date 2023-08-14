Advertise with Us
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for week of August 13, 2023

Ryan A. Porter
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office looking for Ryan Alexander Porter, 34.
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office looking for Ryan Alexander Porter, 34.(Twin Falls Sheriff's Office | KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:19 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ryan Alexander Porter, 34, who is wanted for a probation violation on charges of malicious injury to property, two counts of obstructing an officer and failure to appear on the original charge of driving under the influence and an open container.

His bond was set at $37,500.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information on Ryan A. Porter and his whereabouts, to please call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com, or you can download P3 Tips on your mobile device.

