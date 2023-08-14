Advertise with Us
Update on hiker who was rescued from Snake River Canyon Saturday evening

She suffered non-life threatening, lower leg injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s in Twin Falls
First responders rescue hiker that fell into canyon on Saturday evening.
First responders rescue hiker that fell into canyon on Saturday evening.(Twin Falls Sheriff's Office)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:47 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple Twin Falls area first responders were called to the canyon near Murtaugh for a fallen hiker Saturday evening.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page that search and rescue received a call Saturday just after 6pm for a report of a 50-year-old woman who had fallen into the Snake River Canyon just north of the Holly Berry Nursery.

Multiple agencies responded to include Rock Creek Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, Air St. Luke’s, and SORT; however due to the terrain and that the sun was setting, additional resources were called in and off duty officers from the Twin Falls Fire Department responded to assist.

Crews were able to repel down to the victim and place her into a basket, so Air St. Luke’s could air lift her out of the canyon. She was transported to St. Luke’s in Twin Falls with non-life threatening, lower leg injuries.

The rescue teams were able to climb out of the canyon and recover their equipment just after 11pm.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

