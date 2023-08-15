Advertise with Us
Alvey, Doris Johnson Mothershead

August 10, 2023, Age 89
Doris Johnson Mothershead Alvey, passed away peacefully August 10, 2023 at the age of 89 in the...
Doris Johnson Mothershead Alvey, passed away peacefully August 10, 2023 at the age of 89 in the company of loved ones.(White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel)
By Leigha Krause
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:08 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Doris Johnson Mothershead Alvey, passed away peacefully August 10, 2023 at the age of 89 in the company of loved ones.

Doris was born on February 12, 1934 in Rigby, Idaho the daughter of Frank and Hazel Hall Johnson. On April 3, 1953 she married Kenneth Mothershead. After 18 years and three children, Kenneth died in a car accident on January 15, 1972, leaving her with three teenagers to raise.

Somehow she stood strong during this devastating time and continued to love and nurture her 3 children into adulthood and beyond.

She met Rod Alvey in March of 1977 and after dating for about a year and a half they were married on November 24, 1978. Rod died from failing health in September of 1991.

It seems like Mom always had a job on top of being a wife, mother, and homemaker. At first working was a necessity, in her later years; it was more of a social thing. She has made many friends over the years and a good share of them were fellow employees. In November of 2022 she finally retired from working at the age of 88.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, four sisters, two husbands and daughter Debra Schroeder.

Surviving are her two sons: Ron (Lisa) Mothershead, Keith (Tina) Mothershead, son-in-law Marshall Schroeder, seven grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Mom has always been a private person never needing or wanting to draw attention to herself. In honor of her wishes, there will be a simple graveside service for family and friends at Sunset Memorial Park Twin Falls, Idaho on Thursday August 24th at 10:00am.

