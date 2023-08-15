Advertise with Us
Amalgamated Sugar union workers meet in Twin Falls to discuss latest management offer

By Joey Martin
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:23 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In our continued coverage of the on-going labor dispute between Amalgamated Sugar and unionized workers, those workers met Monday afternoon in Twin Falls to discuss the latest offer from management.

Around 50 members of the union gathered at Harmon Park to discuss the third offer from management, with the hope of ending the labor dispute and avoiding a full labor strike.

The cost-of-living wage increase was a main point of conversation during the meeting. Those who voiced their opinions anonymously say they feel the company’s offer was too low in comparison to the increase of the cost of living in Twin Falls.

Other issues discussed included a proposed thousand dollar signing bonus, and safety equipment upgrades, as well as the purchasing of their own personal protective equipment.

No other member of the union would make a comment on camera about the on-going dispute.

A similar meeting will be held on Tuesday, with the official vote on the proposed agreement to take place on Thursday and Friday.

