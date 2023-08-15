Advertise with Us
Back-To-School: Who determines school supply lists?

School lists vary from teacher to teacher
While the lists give parents a guideline, it is not required to pick up every single item listed, but more as a recommendation.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:17 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WENDELL Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the summer days wind to a close, it’s that time again when parents and students gear up for back-to-school shopping.

It’s a familiar scene. Parents roaming down store aisles, ready to go with lists needed for the new school year in hand, but have you ever wondered who determines what’s on those lists?

“Supply lists start with the teachers, teachers know by grade level what they want for their first graders, second graders, third graders, then we generate a master list, and that’s what we hand out,” Wendell Elementary School principal, Paula Chapman said.

Teachers at elementary and middle schools heavily dictate their school supplies lists, but is it the same at the high school?

“As a former teacher at the high school level, I never completed a supplies list, the kids were old enough they should be expected for what’s there,” Wendell Middle School principal, Brian Jadwin said. “I would provide paper or a teacher would provide whatever materials are needed.”

While the lists give parents a guideline, it is not required to pick up every single item listed, but more as a recommendation.

“Our lists are suggested lists; it came across from us that we need to suggest they buy these and if parents can’t get all of this then we help them out and I have a great community support to help with that,” Chapman said.

As summer ends, the hunt for supplies is in full swing. Whether you stick closely to the list or add extra items your student may need, it is all about setting up the kids for a successful school year.

