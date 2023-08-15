Countdown to Kickoff: Buhl looking for second straight Sawtooth Central title

Buhl, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Indians are the defending 3A Sawtooth Central Conference champions. They come off a 9-2 season with a state quarterfinal appearance.

The culture within the team has changed, as Josh Creasey steps in as head coach for Allyn Reynolds (on medical leave).

The Indians have won a combined 12 games in the last two seasons, compared to the prior seven seasons when Buhl only won 13 games total.

Creasey said the team has started to embrace that winning mentality.

“The kids have bought into the new culture that has been here a couple of years now, at the end of the day, they’re just here and we are about working hard,” Creasey said. “We’re going to treat every game, every opponent with the most respect possible, go out there and do the best we can.”

The seniors are ready for the season to kick off with a strong core returning on the offensive side. Center Oakley Tennant said he is excited about the size of the boys up front this season.

“Our offensive line is bigger than last year, in average size,” Tennant said. “We got a good run game, great receivers, great tight end, and just a good offense all around.”

The Indians will have to replace Jayce Bower, who ran for over 2,300 yards and recorded 22 touchdowns. As a result, this team will be more balanced on the offensive side of the ball.

“We’re excited about creating some more explosive plays, we have had one of the better running teams in the area for a while,” Creasey said. “We are really trying to create some explosive plays down the field so we’re a little more balanced.”

Buhl has all the pieces they need to be an elite team and try to capture their second straight conference title.

“Same thing different guys, I don’t feel we lost any confidence,” defensive end Kaiden Villaro said.” I like this squad.”

Buhl will host Weiser on August 25th to kick off their new season.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.