Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Countdown to Kickoff: Buhl looking for second straight Sawtooth Central title

Indians finished 9-2 a season ago
Indians finished 9-2 a season ago
Indians finished 9-2 a season ago(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Buhl, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Indians are the defending 3A Sawtooth Central Conference champions. They come off a 9-2 season with a state quarterfinal appearance.

The culture within the team has changed, as Josh Creasey steps in as head coach for Allyn Reynolds (on medical leave).

The Indians have won a combined 12 games in the last two seasons, compared to the prior seven seasons when Buhl only won 13 games total.

Creasey said the team has started to embrace that winning mentality.

“The kids have bought into the new culture that has been here a couple of years now, at the end of the day, they’re just here and we are about working hard,” Creasey said. “We’re going to treat every game, every opponent with the most respect possible, go out there and do the best we can.”

The seniors are ready for the season to kick off with a strong core returning on the offensive side. Center Oakley Tennant said he is excited about the size of the boys up front this season.

“Our offensive line is bigger than last year, in average size,” Tennant said. “We got a good run game, great receivers, great tight end, and just a good offense all around.”

The Indians will have to replace Jayce Bower, who ran for over 2,300 yards and recorded 22 touchdowns. As a result, this team will be more balanced on the offensive side of the ball.

“We’re excited about creating some more explosive plays, we have had one of the better running teams in the area for a while,” Creasey said. “We are really trying to create some explosive plays down the field so we’re a little more balanced.”

Buhl has all the pieces they need to be an elite team and try to capture their second straight conference title.

“Same thing different guys, I don’t feel we lost any confidence,” defensive end Kaiden Villaro said.” I like this squad.”

Buhl will host Weiser on August 25th to kick off their new season.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday...
Motorcyclists injured in crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard
Josue Carrillo-Coronado is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing Edgar...
Man facing first-degree murder for a 2022 homicide
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office looking for Ryan Alexander Porter, 34.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for week of August 13, 2023
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash near Pocatello
Fatal crash generic
Teen dies in collision with a train

Latest News

Hansen will have nine freshmen or sophomores
Countdown to Kickoff: Hansen sets sights on making playoffs
Sherman Blaser to lead Spartans
Countdown to kickoff: Minico looking for Great Basin three-peat and more
Sherman Blaser takes control of the Spartans
Countdown to kickoff: Minico looking for Great Basin three-peat and more
Hansen will have nine freshmen or sophomores
Countdown to Kickoff: Hansen sets sights on making playoffs