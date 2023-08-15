Advertise with Us
Countdown to Kickoff: Hansen sets sights on making playoffs

Hansen will have nine freshmen or sophomores
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Hansen Huskies will feature a lot of youth and some experience on the gridiron this fall.

Head Coach Jim Rife says Hansen has 15 players on this year’s squad. Nine of those players are freshmen or sophomores, but that’s okay.

Three returning sophomores were named to All-Sawtooth Conference teams last year: Paul Eiman, Aiden Orozco, and Zackary Hernandez. Benny Reichel, another sophomore, will play quarterback this year.

Even with the youth, there are still some very important upperclassmen. Seniors Nic Gill and Dominic McFarland will lead a team of hungry Huskies.

“We’ve always had kids who they liked football but basketball was their sport,” said Rife. “This is a group of kids who like basketball but football’s their sport.”

Gill wants this team to show Hansen isn’t just another winnable game on their opponent’s schedule. The school’s goal this year is to make the state playoffs.

“Just show people to not underestimate this team and that we can show that we’re better,” said Gil. “We want to show we can become powerhouses as well.”

Hansen hosts Watersprings next Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m.

Sherman Blaser takes control of the Spartans
Countdown to kickoff: Minico looking for Great Basin three-peat and more
Countdown to Kickoff: Hansen sets sights on making playoffs
