Countdown to kickoff: Minico looking for Great Basin three-peat and more

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sherman Blaser takes the helm at Minico after the Spartans went 10-2 a season ago, claiming the conference title before falling in the state semifinals to Bishop Kelly.

Former Head Coach Keelan McCaffery is now in charge at Centennial (Boise) High School.

Blaser won the 4A state championship at Kuna in 2019 and led Owyhee to a 5A playoff appearance a season ago.

He will implement a new offense for the Spartans this year, one that quarterback Carson Wayment is looking forward to.

“We’re so excited, we are switching from a Wing T last year, so lots of running the ball this year, we’re going to throw it around, get it to our guys on the edge so we are super excited,” Wayment said. “It’s going to be unreal, we’re going to be freaking good.”

Wayment combined for 18 touchdowns last year, 13 throwing for over 1300 yards, while adding five on the ground.

The Spartans have a chance to win three straight conference titles for the first time since the 2010-2012 seasons.

“To me man, without words I don’t know what to say,” middle linebacker Eli Ruiz said. “I would be so happy, start crying or something.”

The Spartans will kick off in week zero Friday, as they travel to take on Thunder Ridge in Idaho Falls.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.