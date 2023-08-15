Enrollment at CSI up for the upcoming semester; still time to enroll for classes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment at colleges and universities nationally is trending downwards, but the College of Southern Idaho is seeing the opposite.

Classes begin at CSI on Monday, and Chris Bragg, the Dean of Institutional effectiveness and communication says the numbers are still preliminary, but right now enrollment is up 7% across the board.

He says many students come to the college to begin their education in hopes of moving on to a four-year degree and many others attend one of the many trade and workforce programs.

Bragg says the college as a whole has worked hard to have there be something for everybody at CSI.

“As you know we are Idaho’s only Hispanic Serving Institution,” Bragg explained. “We have a couple of grants that we received in the last year that are going to be focused on helping to have more of those students that are on the fence, they aren’t sure that college is the right place for them, they aren’t sure if they can afford it, those grants are going to help us with not only the growing Hispanic population of the valley, but really any student who wants to come to CSI.”

The College of Southern Idaho is having an instant enrollment day this Saturday morning for anyone interested in enrolling for the upcoming semester.

