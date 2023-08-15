Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Enrollment at CSI up for the upcoming semester; still time to enroll for classes

Enrollment at CSI is up 7% this year.
Enrollment at CSI is up 7% this year.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment at colleges and universities nationally is trending downwards, but the College of Southern Idaho is seeing the opposite.

Classes begin at CSI on Monday, and Chris Bragg, the Dean of Institutional effectiveness and communication says the numbers are still preliminary, but right now enrollment is up 7% across the board.

He says many students come to the college to begin their education in hopes of moving on to a four-year degree and many others attend one of the many trade and workforce programs.

Bragg says the college as a whole has worked hard to have there be something for everybody at CSI.

“As you know we are Idaho’s only Hispanic Serving Institution,” Bragg explained. “We have a couple of grants that we received in the last year that are going to be focused on helping to have more of those students that are on the fence, they aren’t sure that college is the right place for them, they aren’t sure if they can afford it, those grants are going to help us with not only the growing Hispanic population of the valley, but really any student who wants to come to CSI.”

The College of Southern Idaho is having an instant enrollment day this Saturday morning for anyone interested in enrolling for the upcoming semester.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon David Adams, 46, is on the Twin Falls Most Wanted List for August 5, 2023
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams
Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday...
Motorcyclists injured in crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard
Josue Carrillo-Coronado is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing Edgar...
Man facing first-degree murder for a 2022 homicide
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash near Pocatello
Fatal crash generic
Teen dies in collision with a train

Latest News

Twin Falls woman gathering donations for children in foster care, looking for community’s help
While the lists give parents a guideline, it is not required to pick up every single item...
Who determines school supply lists?
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Reporting on the Maui wildfires, while also maintaining sensitivity
Amalgamated Union workers meet in Twin Falls to discuss latest management offer
Amalgamated Sugar union workers meet in Twin Falls to discuss latest management offer