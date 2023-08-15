Gooding Pro Rodeo returns this week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A community favorite returns this week as the Gooding Pro Rodeo kicks off this week from Andy James Arena in Gooding.

The Gooding Rodeo has an incredible atmosphere, where thousands of fans gather to cheer on some of the biggest names in pro rodeo.

The rodeo is from Thursday, August 17, to Saturday, August 19.

Before classic events take the stage, a special “Beauty and the Beast,” performance will take place tomorrow evening at 8 pm from Andy James Arena.

“It’s a good night to kick off, it’s a good chance to see what Gooding pro rodeo is all about,” media director Ted Harbin said. “You’ll get to experience the most amazing atmosphere you will ever see at a rodeo.”

The Gooding rodeo also hosts multiple world champions. These cowboys and cowgirls compete and are among some of the best athletes that the country has to offer.

“What I like to tell people is you’ll see some great athletes, we talk about football basketball, and baseball in sports under traditional bases, but we don’t talk about human athletes in rodeo,” Harbin said. “We have exceptional horsepower, these horses know how to stop, and these horses are also great bucking horses.”

‘Beauty and the Beast’ kicks off Wednesday at 8, while the full events to kick off the Gooding Pro Rodeo begin Thursday.

