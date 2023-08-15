Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Gooding Pro Rodeo returns this week

‘Beauty and the Beast’ kicks off Wednesday
‘Beauty and the Beast’ kicks off Wednesday
‘Beauty and the Beast’ kicks off Wednesday(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:14 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A community favorite returns this week as the Gooding Pro Rodeo kicks off this week from Andy James Arena in Gooding.

The Gooding Rodeo has an incredible atmosphere, where thousands of fans gather to cheer on some of the biggest names in pro rodeo.

The rodeo is from Thursday, August 17, to Saturday, August 19.

Before classic events take the stage, a special “Beauty and the Beast,” performance will take place tomorrow evening at 8 pm from Andy James Arena.

“It’s a good night to kick off, it’s a good chance to see what Gooding pro rodeo is all about,” media director Ted Harbin said. “You’ll get to experience the most amazing atmosphere you will ever see at a rodeo.”

The Gooding rodeo also hosts multiple world champions. These cowboys and cowgirls compete and are among some of the best athletes that the country has to offer.

“What I like to tell people is you’ll see some great athletes, we talk about football basketball, and baseball in sports under traditional bases, but we don’t talk about human athletes in rodeo,” Harbin said. “We have exceptional horsepower, these horses know how to stop, and these horses are also great bucking horses.”

‘Beauty and the Beast’ kicks off Wednesday at 8, while the full events to kick off the Gooding Pro Rodeo begin Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday...
Motorcyclists injured in crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard
Josue Carrillo-Coronado is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing Edgar...
Man facing first-degree murder for a 2022 homicide
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office looking for Ryan Alexander Porter, 34.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for week of August 13, 2023
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash near Pocatello
Fatal crash generic
Teen dies in collision with a train

Latest News

The Self-Help Housing Program has helped 100 families with a home of their own.
South Central Community Action Partnership Self-Help Housing Program completes 100 homes
Before any student steps into a classroom, they must have the necessary vaccines checked off...
The South Central Public Health District is urging the community to stay up to date on vaccinations
Back to School: School lunch programs and qualifying for free and reduced lunch
Poster of the play Milton
“Milton” Opens at the Orpheum on Thursday