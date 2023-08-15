‘McFarland USA’ inspiration to speak in Twin Falls

Advertise with Us
Thomas Valles to speak at CSI and multiple high schools
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:15 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The inspiration behind the 2015 award-winning movie “McFarland USA,” will be visiting the College of Southern Idaho Wednesday.

The movie, based on a true story, follows a small cross-country team from McFarland, California, who wins the state championship.

Thomas Valles, who is speaking at CSI this week, was the number-one runner for that 1987 state championship team.

Thomas received a degree and returned to McFarland to raise a family and help coach the McFarland girls’ cross-country team and continues to be a part of that amazing community.

“The best for me is not that we won some race, some trophy, some medal in California, but it’s what we did afterward,” Valles said. “It’s our education, it’s our careers, and that we are still in the community, trying to give back, because someone was there for us.”

Valles now tries to be there for others and share his story from his rough childhood growing up.

“I tell my story, I talk about the education my parents had which was little to none, so because of the lack of their education, education for their kids was important,” Valles said.

Velles will speak with CSI Wednesday, as well as visit and speak with athletes and faculty at both Twin Falls and Jerome High School.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

