Reporting on the Maui wildfires, while also maintaining sensitivity

LAHAINA, HI (KMVT/KSVT) — The death toll of the Maui wildfires now stands at 99, as of Monday night.

Gov. Josh Green said 10 to 20 people might be found dead each day for the next several days.

Ian Schwartz is representing Gray Television in Maui tonight. We spoke to him for a one-on-one interview.

“It was extensive, Brittany; we saw from a very good vantage point, we could see down in the center of the city and you could see most of the town is gone,” Schwartz explained. “When you talk to people who’ve been in the center of it because you can’t get into the center of it right now unless you have an escort, the National Guard is kind of blocking the area, most of it wiped out. You can see a smoke stack from an old sugar cane mill or some of the homes, maybe a wall was standing here or there, some the skeletons of the cars. It was very very tough to make certain things out. But even on the outskirts where we were able to see, there were just large neighborhoods burnt down to the ground, nothing left.”

“We heard from dozens and dozens and dozens of people who said that the county, the state, the federal government, they were not moving enough,” Schwartz said. “In many cases, a lot of cases, the locals took it upon themselves to get food in, supplies, medical products, baby diapers generators, anything you could think of.”

“We can still tell, we can still tell plenty of these stories without having to go into the central part of town,” Schwartz claims. “It’s also not where you want to be, it’s a toxic area, the water is bad, the air quality is bad, there are nails, not a safe area for people to just be traipsing about. There are many levels of why you shouldn’t be in the level of town, and most importantly it’s respect for those victims.”

