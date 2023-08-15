Advertise with Us
South Central Community Action Partnership Self-Help Housing Program completes 100 homes

The Self-Help Housing Program has helped 100 families with a home of their own.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:16 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South Central Community Action’s Self-Help Housing Program has just completed 100 homes in the Magic Valley.

Since the program’s inception in 2010, South Central Community Action Partnership and their Self-Help Housing Program have completed 100 homes in the Magic Valley. They began the program with building houses in Kimberly and are now building on Saddle Drive in Filer.

“Affordable housing, or lack of affordable housing is one of the biggest issues we deal with, where people just don’t have any place to go that they can afford,” said Ken Robinette, the CEO of South Central Community Action Partnership.

Through the program, homeowners are able to build their home and seven of their neighbors homes over the course of eight to nine months with a low interest loan and no down payment through USDA Rural Development.

“There is a requirement that these families that come into the program have to provide 35 hours per week of sweat equity until the homes are built,” said Robinette.

Sandra Sauceda just received the keys to her home last week, and says the experience has changed her life.

“I think this is the best opportunity that I have been able to come across to help us change our lives, it gave us something that nobody, no one else was able to do, I wouldn’t have been able to do it by myself,” said Sandra Sauceda, a homeowner.

The Self-Help Housing Program is finishing up their final eight homes in Filer right now, and then they will move to Heyburn, Buhl, and Jerome.

“Right now we have just a little over 200 applications that have come in and are ready for review, but the program is still designed to help families, so we encourage people to come in and see what it’s all about,” said Robinette.

For more information, you can visit this website.

