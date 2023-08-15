Advertise with Us
The South Central Public Health District is urging the community to stay up to date on vaccinations

Before any student steps into a classroom, they must have the necessary vaccines checked off the back-to-school checklist.(Arizona's Family)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:14 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As kids get ready to head back to school the South Central Public Health District is reminding the community of the importance of staying up to date on vaccines for kids and adults alike.

Melinda Bauman with the health district reminds parents kids entering kindergarten need several vaccines to start school and there is a second round of vaccinations for kids as they turn eleven or twelve.

She told KMVT two years ago they started recommending a meningitis booster dose for seniors in high school.

Bauman said for vaccines to work effectively a certain percentage of the community need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity to ensure diseases don’t spread.

“And the reason that is so important is that there are some people that can’t receive vaccines do they depend on the rest of us who can to provide that protection for them as well as the protection that it gives to us,” said Bauman.

Bauman added they know Covid wore people out on vaccinations, but they hope people will get back on board with keeping up to date on all vaccinations as they know it works to prevent disease.

