Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Twin Falls woman gathering donations for children in foster care, looking for community’s help

(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:58 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls woman is holding a back-to-school supply and clothing drive for children in foster care.

Lorraine Von Berndt is currently in a treatment program in Twin Falls called Mental Health Court.

After two years of being in the program, she is getting ready to graduate next month. Part of the requirement for graduation is doing a community service project.

She chose to do hers with CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates.

CASA works with children in foster care, which is near to her heart because her children were in foster care for a while, and she says she knows the kids in foster care are in need of shoes, clothes, and more and wants to help them have a second chance.

“I was able to have a second chance at life, and I feel that these kids in foster care deserve a second chance at life too, and anything will help,” said Lorraine Von Berndt.

Her donation drive is specifically targeting kids aged 12 to 17 and you can drop off your donations to the CASA office, which is located in the County West Building between now and September 15.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon David Adams, 46, is on the Twin Falls Most Wanted List for August 5, 2023
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams
Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday...
Motorcyclists injured in crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard
Josue Carrillo-Coronado is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing Edgar...
Man facing first-degree murder for a 2022 homicide
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash near Pocatello
Fatal crash generic
Teen dies in collision with a train

Latest News

Enrollment at CSI is up 7% this year.
Enrollment at CSI up for the upcoming semester; still time to enroll for classes
While the lists give parents a guideline, it is not required to pick up every single item...
Who determines school supply lists?
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Reporting on the Maui wildfires, while also maintaining sensitivity
Amalgamated Union workers meet in Twin Falls to discuss latest management offer
Amalgamated Sugar union workers meet in Twin Falls to discuss latest management offer