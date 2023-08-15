Twin Falls woman gathering donations for children in foster care, looking for community’s help

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls woman is holding a back-to-school supply and clothing drive for children in foster care.

Lorraine Von Berndt is currently in a treatment program in Twin Falls called Mental Health Court.

After two years of being in the program, she is getting ready to graduate next month. Part of the requirement for graduation is doing a community service project.

She chose to do hers with CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates.

CASA works with children in foster care, which is near to her heart because her children were in foster care for a while, and she says she knows the kids in foster care are in need of shoes, clothes, and more and wants to help them have a second chance.

“I was able to have a second chance at life, and I feel that these kids in foster care deserve a second chance at life too, and anything will help,” said Lorraine Von Berndt.

Her donation drive is specifically targeting kids aged 12 to 17 and you can drop off your donations to the CASA office, which is located in the County West Building between now and September 15.

