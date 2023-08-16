Countdown to Kickoff: Dietrich reloads after state runner-up finish in 2022

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Dietrich Blue Devils were just a couple of plays away from a state championship last season.

Longtime Head Coach Rick Astle has stepped down. His nephew, Brody Astle, who was the co-head coach last season and ran most of the day-to-day operations, steps into his shoes.

Brody’s first order of business is figuring out how the Blue Devils fill the void left by graduating all-state players Cody Power, Payten Sneddon, Case Robertson, and Dason Pizano.

But, Astle still believes this program should continue its recent success, which included two state championship appearances in the last three seasons.

“I still tell our guys, I’ve been saying ever since football season ended last year through the spring, whether we’re going to be better, worse, or the same as we were last year, I expect to win every football game we play,” Astle said.

The goal for Dietrich: win the 1A DII Sawtooth Conference and set themselves up for a deep postseason run

Junior Connor Perkins will step into the quarterback role for the Blue Devils after playing wide receiver last season.

They hope to score every time they have the ball.

“Same as last year, run and gun and occasional pass, maybe even some trick plays here and there,” said Perkins.

“Run game is going to be pretty good, I think, our running back, Wyatt Sneddon, he’s pretty strong, tough,” said senior wide receiver Stryder Shaw.

Dietrich begins their season next Friday at home against Garden Valley.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.