CSI is looking for writers for upcoming Writing Matters conference

Monday is Love Your Bookshops Day.
Monday is Love Your Bookshops Day.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:07 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —If you have a passion for poetry, a bonding with books, or a love of literature then the College of southern Idaho wants you to find your people at Writing Matters.

The college is accepting submissions for it’s conference called Writing Matters. It’s a literacy conference open to the public in October. High school and college writers have a chance to be a part of it. From now until the new deadline of September eighth.

Submissions in literary criticism, personal essay, short stories, poetry, and short documentary films about literary topics can be submitted.

If you fit into those categories CSI wants encourages you to submit your work.

“If you love language, if you love stories, if you’re captivated by whatever book or movie or poem or story is your favorite thing and you have it in you to say something about that captivation.. or to write your own version of something ...you have a story that must be told.”

The link to the submission page can be found by, Clicking Here.

