Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Intoxicated tourists from US were ‘trapped’ at Eiffel Tower, officials say

FILE - Two American tourists are accused of overstaying their welcome at the Eiffel Tower.
FILE - Two American tourists are accused of overstaying their welcome at the Eiffel Tower.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:07 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two drunken Americans spent the night at the Eiffel Tower illegally, authorities said.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office said the men were discovered Monday morning by security.

They were allegedly intoxicated and had fallen asleep after their Sunday tour.

The operator of the tower is planning to press charges.

Prosecutors said no damage was found. They dismissed the fine for trespassing on an historic or cultural site.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday...
Motorcyclists injured in crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office looking for Ryan Alexander Porter, 34.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for week of August 13, 2023
First responders rescue hiker that fell into canyon on Saturday evening.
Update on hiker who was rescued from Snake River Canyon Saturday evening
Josue Carrillo-Coronado is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing Edgar...
Man facing first-degree murder for a 2022 homicide
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash near Pocatello

Latest News

A police cruiser struck a woman who fired a gun into the air at an intersection in New York.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police cruiser rams into woman armed with a gun
England's Lauren Hemp, left, scores her side's second goal past Australia's goalkeeper...
England beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women’s World Cup final against Spain
FILE - Melissa Erkel, a fish passage biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and...
Federal grants will replace tunnels beneath roads that let water pass but not fish
The Connecticut Office of Inspector General released body camera footage of a Middletown...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of hitting officer with hammer; body camera shows attack