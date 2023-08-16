Jerome County Judicial Annex renamed Thomas H. Borresen Judicial Complex

Jerome, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome County Judicial Annex was officially renamed the Thomas H. Borresen Judicial Complex Tuesday.

The dedication and ceremonial ribbon cutting were held today to rename the building after Judge Borresen, who passed away back in March.

He served in Jerome County as a magistrate from October 1993 to October 2018.

Many gathered as multiple justices and judges spoke on the new building’s name.

“Like in the movie “It’s a wonderful life,” Jerome County and its community would very much pale in comparison to what they are today with Judge Borreson never involved with them,” Jerome County chairman Ben Crouch said.

Along with the building being renamed, Jerome County has also declared April 3rd as Judge Borresen Day.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.