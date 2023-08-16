Kellogg murder suspect waives preliminary hearing

WALLACE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A north Idaho man suspected of killing four of his neighbors waived his preliminary hearing.

The Shoshone County Court received the order on Monday, vacating Wednesday’s hearing for Majorjon Kaylor.

Kaylor allegedly shot and killed 65-year-old Kenneth Guardipee, 41-year-old Kenna Guardipee, 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith on June 18th in Kellogg.

Court documents reveal Kaylor snapped after he told investigators Devin Smith exposed himself to Kaylor’s young children.

Kaylor is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

The 31-year-old has a motion hearing scheduled for September 13.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.