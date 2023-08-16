Nevarez, Mercedes Flores

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Mercedes Flores Nevarez, age 98, of Burley and formerly of Rupert, passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Burley.

Our mom was born in the South West town of Uvalde, Texas on the 24th of September 1924, to Rosendo Torres Flores and Modesta Escobedo Luna. She was the baby of her siblings raised on a cattle ranch. Her father was a cowboy and when her father’s horse was not available for her to ride she would climb on the bump gates making believe it was a horse. One of her knees was badly hurt doing that and she lived with that pain to then end. In 1943 she and our dad Roberto T. Nevarez were married at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Uvalde. Our dad passed in 1970 and our mom continued caring and raising the five minor children still at home.

A devout catholic, she became a member of the Guadalupanas (an all catholic women organization) for many years serving in the various capacities within the organization. Especially in the food booth at the Rupert Square during the 4th of July celebrations. In her early years she was involved in the cursillo movement. She very much enjoyed teaching children about the “Bailables” (folkloric dancing), how to dance and about the proper attire to wear for the occasion. She sewed many of the outfits to wear. She also enjoyed quilting. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, located at 802 F St., in Rupert, with the Rev. Father Camilo Garcia as celebrant. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

An evening vigil will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.