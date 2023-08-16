Advertise with Us
Reese, Payson L.

August 14, 2023, Age 42
Payson L. Reese, 42, a resident of Shoshone, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 14, 2023 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.(Demaray Funeral Service)
By Leigha Krause
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:22 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Payson L. Reese, 42, a resident of Shoshone, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 14, 2023 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Payson was born on January 15, 1981 in Sun Valley, Idaho to Leo and Claudia Reese.

He moved with his family to Buhl at the age on one year old.  Payson went to schools in Buhl, participating in choir, jazz band and drama.  He graduated from Buhl High School and went on to take E.M.T. classes at C.S.I.  He was a volunteer Firefighter.

While in Buhl he was totally involved in 4-H from the age of 9 until 18, especially in working with goats.  He was a faithful member of the Buhl Methodist Church.

From the age of 5 he always helped in his mother’s antique business, going to shows, helping at the store in Buhl – Claudia’s Country Cabin - and then in the store in Twin Falls – 2nd Time Around.  He also promoted flea markets and antique shows and worked the Antique Dept. at the Twin Falls County Fair.  Payson also partnered with his father in the fencing business in the Twin Falls area.  In 2008 a 2nd Time Around was also started in Shoshone, which he was manager of.  Eventually the store in Twin Falls closed and Payson and his mother Claudia moved to Shoshone permanently where together they have operated 2nd Time Around Antique Mall for fifteen years.

Payson found his real home in Shoshone.  Among all the things Payson wanted to do for his community, besides running a successful business were all his volunteer work as: President of the Shoshone Chamber of Commerce - with Arts in the Park being his favorite event; Shoshone City Councilman; President of the Lincoln County Historical Museum for many years and which he helped form; President of the Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering – which he loved his cowboy music so much; and Lincoln County Disaster Coordinator – his “real job” he called it.

Payson never married and spent his entire life taking care of his mom.  Most recently he had found his family with Casey and Teja Knudson with Saving Grace Fellowship in Shoshone.

Payson loved the Community of Shoshone and he had so much more to give. We will all miss him terribly.

A celebration of Payson’s life will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 10:30 am at the Shoshone Community Center.  Burial will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

