Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the second time in 16 days, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning at “The Drops”.

The incident happened Tuesday evening, just before 7 p.m.

According to Sheriff Rene King, a male teenager was swimming with friends when he didn’t get out of the water in time at the “get out” point and drowned.

His identity is not being released, but we do know he’s Hispanic and from Shoshone.

Sheriff King says the water is swift and life jackets are highly recommended.

The previous recent drowning occurred on July 30th, involving a 28-year-old man. He also missed the “get out” area and didn’t resurface.

