Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the second time in 16 days, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning at “The Drops”.

The incident happened Tuesday evening, just before 7 p.m.

According to Sheriff Rene King, a male teenager was swimming with friends when he didn’t get out of the water in time at the “get out” point and drowned.

His identity is not being released, but we do know he’s Hispanic and from Shoshone.

Sheriff King says the water is swift and life jackets are highly recommended.

The previous recent drowning occurred on July 30th, involving a 28-year-old man. He also missed the “get out” area and didn’t resurface.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Sheriff's Office looking for Ryan Alexander Porter, 34.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for week of August 13, 2023
Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday...
Motorcyclists injured in crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard
First responders rescue hiker that fell into canyon on Saturday evening.
Update on hiker who was rescued from Snake River Canyon Saturday evening
Josue Carrillo-Coronado is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing Edgar...
Man facing first-degree murder for a 2022 homicide
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash near Pocatello

Latest News

The BodySlammer Boxing Smoker is coming to Idaho Central Legacy Fields Saturday, August 19.
USA Boxing sanctioned event is coming to the Magic Valley
Monday is Love Your Bookshops Day.
CSI is looking for writers for upcoming Writing Matters conference
Majorjon Kaylor is accused of killing four neighbors in Kellogg.
Kellogg murder suspect waives preliminary hearing
Judge Borresen honored after passing away in March
Jerome County Judicial Annex renamed Thomas H. Borresen Judicial Complex