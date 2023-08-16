Summer solar sessions at CSI allow for sun observing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every Wednesday, the Centennial Observatory on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho, hosts their summer solar sessions from 1:30 to 3:30, to view the sun.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to see what the sun is up to, especially since it’s nearing its peak viewing times out in the sky.

“If you’ve been here in recent years, like two or three years ago, the sun was boring, well now we’re within two years of the peak of its 11-year cycle, and it’s a lot more interesting,” observatory coordinator Chris Anderson said. “A lot of sunspots, prominences, solar eruptions, and a lot of fun to watch as they change week by week.”

The sun goes through an 11-year magnetic cycle where it goes from little to many sunspots that can be observed from telescopes.

The peak is expected in the summer of 2025, but they make for great viewing sights now.

“You’re seeing the entire sun and you’ll see in one of our telescopes the sunspots that are parts of the sun that are a little bit cooler and therefore slightly darker,” Anderson said. “The other telescope is special, it will show you the eruption of hot gas, and the plasma eruptions called solar prominences. Those look like fountains or tons of flame coming off the sun.”

You can check out the sun from the telescopes every Wednesday and can find other fun events and activities solar-related activities on CSI’s webpage.

