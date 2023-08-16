Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Summer solar sessions at CSI allow for sun observing

Sun nearing its peak viewing time in the sky
Sun nearing it’s peak viewing time in the sky
Sun nearing it’s peak viewing time in the sky(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:05 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every Wednesday, the Centennial Observatory on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho, hosts their summer solar sessions from 1:30 to 3:30, to view the sun.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to see what the sun is up to, especially since it’s nearing its peak viewing times out in the sky.

“If you’ve been here in recent years, like two or three years ago, the sun was boring, well now we’re within two years of the peak of its 11-year cycle, and it’s a lot more interesting,” observatory coordinator Chris Anderson said. “A lot of sunspots, prominences, solar eruptions, and a lot of fun to watch as they change week by week.”

The sun goes through an 11-year magnetic cycle where it goes from little to many sunspots that can be observed from telescopes.

The peak is expected in the summer of 2025, but they make for great viewing sights now.

“You’re seeing the entire sun and you’ll see in one of our telescopes the sunspots that are parts of the sun that are a little bit cooler and therefore slightly darker,” Anderson said. “The other telescope is special, it will show you the eruption of hot gas, and the plasma eruptions called solar prominences. Those look like fountains or tons of flame coming off the sun.”

You can check out the sun from the telescopes every Wednesday and can find other fun events and activities solar-related activities on CSI’s webpage.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Sheriff's Office looking for Ryan Alexander Porter, 34.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for week of August 13, 2023
Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday...
Motorcyclists injured in crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard
First responders rescue hiker that fell into canyon on Saturday evening.
Update on hiker who was rescued from Snake River Canyon Saturday evening
Josue Carrillo-Coronado is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing Edgar...
Man facing first-degree murder for a 2022 homicide
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash near Pocatello

Latest News

Wednesday evening's online weather update {8/16/2023}
On Thursday, JCPS Board of Education members said they need Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio to...
Back to School: Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction kicks off first back to school term in office.
Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
The BodySlammer Boxing Smoker is coming to Idaho Central Legacy Fields Saturday, August 19.
USA Boxing sanctioned event is coming to the Magic Valley