Twin Falls boys and girls golf teams open season with victories

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — To kick off the 2023-2024 high school sports season, the Twin Falls boys and girls golf teams took home wins.

The Bruins won the Wood River Invite at Clear Lake Country Club in Buhl Tuesday. Two Twin Falls students, Brody Payne and Ava Schroeder, also claimed medalist honors.

TEAM RESULTS (BOYS)

1. Twin Falls, 296

2. Wood River, 336

3. Wood River JV, 339

TEAM RESULTS (GIRLS)

1. Twin Falls, 326

2. Canyon Ridge, 424

3. Minico, 432

INDIVIDUAL SCORES (BOYS)

1. Brody Payne (TF) -2, 70

2. Trae Payne (TF) +1, 73

3. Chase Beem (TF) +2, 74

INDIVIDUAL SCORES (GIRLS)

1. Ava Schroeder (TF) +2, 74

2. Allison Shockey (Min) +8, 80

