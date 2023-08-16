Advertise with Us
USA Boxing sanctioned event is coming to the Magic Valley

“Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee at Idaho Central Legacy Fields it’s the Body Slammer spree.”
The BodySlammer Boxing Smoker is coming to Idaho Central Legacy Fields Saturday, August 19.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:09 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An amateur boxing event sanctioned by USA Boxing is coming to the Magic Valley this weekend.

The BodySlammer Boxing Smoker, hosted by Family Boxing and Fitness Center, will be held Saturday, August 19 at Idaho Central Legacy Fields.

The event is open to the public and will feature 25 fights with boxers from Utah, Nevada, Oregon, and Idaho with seven fighters from Family Boxing in Twin Falls.

Jason Samargis, with Family Boxing and Fitness, said the event will feature title fights with ten belts on the line.

“It’s going to be good, some of these kids are nationally ranked so there will be some good fights,” said Samargis. “We’re holding ten belt fights after the intermission the first 15 will just be for trophies, but it’s going to be a good time.”

The owner of Idaho Central Legacy Fields, Austin Rae, said they hope all attendees get into the boxing spirit.

“Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee at Idaho Central Legacy Fields it’s the Body Slammer spree, on Saturday the 19 we’ll rumble, and sway witness the glory and the champions display,” said Rae.

General admission tickets are 15 dollars. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. For more information on the event and to buy tickets visit Idaho Centry Legacy Fields website.

