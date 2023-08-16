Wilson, Rohnie Jane

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Rohnie Jane Wilson, 84, of Burley, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Highland Estates Assisted Living, in Burley. She suffered a heart attack two months prior and her health steadily declined.

Jane was born July 2, 1939, in Georgetown, Indiana, to Clarence Boldt Bye and Valda Jane Longest Bye. She was the oldest with two younger brothers, Jerry and Jimmy. In 1952, she met the love of her life, Andrew Wilson, and they began dating; from 1957 to1959, Andy was stationed in Japan while serving his country in the United States Navy. When he returned, they continued to date and were married on June 7, 1959, soon thereafter they began a family of their own; Jeff was the firstborn and then Joe. Soon after this, they were introduced to and joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In 1967, their friends, Ken and Nancy Redder, were moving to Burley, Idaho. Jane and Andrew decided to pack up their boys, some belongings in a small car and join the Redders in moving to Burley. At this time in their lives they were blessed with two more sons, Jerry and then Jon. They were later blessed with seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. They made many friends over the years. Jane was involved in several jobs, church callings and many things Andrew would get her involved in, including driving a school bus, which she did for many years.

Jane is survived by her four sons, Jeff Wilson of Burley, Joe (Amy) Wilson of Meridian, Jerry (Jennifer) Wilson and Jon Wilson both of Burley; a brother, Jerry (Sarah) Bye; brother-in-law, Donald Wilson of North Carolina; two nieces; six grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andrew; both her parents; one grandchild, Kyle Wilson; one brother and his wife, Jim and Jo Bye; and one nephew, Mario Bye.

I love you more!

The family would like to express their appreciation to Highland Estates for the care they provided.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave., with Bishop Eric Pierce officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the church.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.