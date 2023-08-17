Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

3rd Annual Friday Night Lights being held Friday August 18

Cheryl Viola and Rich Bishop joined us on Rise & Shine to talk about the upcoming Friday Night Lights event.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:34 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The 3rd Annual Friday Night Lights football game in Jerome is almost upon us! To help spread the word about the much-anticipated event Director and CEO of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce Cheryl Viola and Jerome Highschool Football Coach Rich Bishop joined us on Rise and Shine.

Gates for the event open at 6:30 P.M. with the first game starting at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, August 18th. Tickets are five dollars per individual or twenty dollars for a family.

To hear who is playing, and where the proceeds go you can watch the full interview above by clicking the play button.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office looking for Ryan Alexander Porter, 34.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for week of August 13, 2023
Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday...
Motorcyclists injured in crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard
First responders rescue hiker that fell into canyon on Saturday evening.
Update on hiker who was rescued from Snake River Canyon Saturday evening
Josue Carrillo-Coronado is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing Edgar...
Man facing first-degree murder for a 2022 homicide

Latest News

Before any student steps into a classroom, they must have the necessary vaccines checked off...
The South Central Public Health District is urging the community to stay up to date on vaccinations
Poster of the play Milton
“Milton” Opens at the Orpheum on Thursday
Real Estate Today
Real Estate Today: Foreclosure
Fit and Well Idaho: Community Health Improvement Fund Grant application open now