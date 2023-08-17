3rd Annual Friday Night Lights being held Friday August 18

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The 3rd Annual Friday Night Lights football game in Jerome is almost upon us! To help spread the word about the much-anticipated event Director and CEO of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce Cheryl Viola and Jerome Highschool Football Coach Rich Bishop joined us on Rise and Shine.

Gates for the event open at 6:30 P.M. with the first game starting at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, August 18th. Tickets are five dollars per individual or twenty dollars for a family.

To hear who is playing, and where the proceeds go you can watch the full interview above by clicking the play button.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.