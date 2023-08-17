Behind the Business: The Depot Grill

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sitting in the shadows of the historic Twin Falls Grain Elevators, and across the street from the rail yard, sits a very humble building with an impressive record of longevity.

That building is The Depot Grill; and as of 2023, they have been serving the community of Twin Falls for over 106 years.

“It started in 1917, and it was actually just a gas station for the train. There was a lady that would serve sandwiches for the people that stopped on the train. That all kind of progressed from there and it turned into a diner. This area (main diner) was the beginning of the restaurant and then the Soran’s added on the Caboose Room, and it’s been here ever since then,” said New Owner, Chelsea Bordewyk.

The Soran family owned and operated The Depot Grill for many years, but in January of 2023, Chelsea Bordewyk took over the ownership of the historic diner. And she knows exactly what this slice of Americana means to the people of southern Idaho.

“We started as the new owners in January, and we are trying to keep it ‘as-is’, because it’s been a staple for the community... we keep it ‘as-is’. We only make little changes here-and-there,” said Bordewyk.

While the food and the ambience can’t be matched. It’s actually the customers that make the “Depot”, the “Depot”.

- “We’ll have coffee but no booping…” (waitress moves over) “No, No don’t get that on TV now!”

- “BOOP!!!” (waitress “boops” customers nose)

- “Darn you!!!” (laughter).

83-year-old Gary Mort is one of those customers and has been a loyal patron of The Depot Grill for almost 75 years.

“I was nine years old, and I would come in with my uncles, and they’d come in and have coffee during their breaks from the Flour Mill,” said Gary Mort.

And over the years, Mr. Mort never left. The “Depot” has always been his home-away-from-home.

“I come in every morning and have my biscuits and gravy, but then you got to put up with people like those two (points to waitstaff) over there! (starts laughing hysterically). But I have fun here! I have fun, I have a lot of friends,” said Mort.

As for what the future holds for The Depot Grill…? The new owners are starting small but trying new things.

“We’re going to be making some minor updates in the beginning of October. Just kind of update a few things and add some new items. We have a waffle that we want to add our Famous Golden-Glow Fried Chicken… Chicken and Waffles, can’t go wrong there,” said Bordewyk.

And Chicken and Waffles are not the only change on the horizon.

“We’re going to serve beer and whine down here at The Depot Grill. So we’ll have mimosas on the weekends, Bloody Mary’s and then a nice selection of beers,” added Bordewyk.

The Historic Depot Grill is located at 545 Shoshone Street South in Downtown Twin Falls.

