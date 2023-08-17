Bellevue Library will stay in business thanks to massive community support

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After it seemed that the budget could be cut due to other needs, the Bellevue Library is here to stay,

The Bellevue City Council voted Monday night to continue the proposed budget for the library.

Before the meeting, there was a “read-in” held as a peaceful protest for the library, where over 70 participants showed up in support.

Families, friends, and the community all gathered in front of the library to read, play games, paint, and design signs to show how important the library has been in Bellevue.

After the support and dedication shown by the community, the Bellevue Library is here to stay.

