BLM extends land status for two more years for more in-depth analysis of the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project area

That means that lands cannot be sold or have mining claims filed under the public land laws for another two years.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management said that more than 106,000 acres of BLM-managed public lands in the Lava Ridge Wind Project area will continue to be set aside from appropriation.

That means that lands cannot be sold or have mining claims filed under the public land laws for another two years.

The Lava Ridge Wind Project is a proposed commercial scale wind energy facility of up to 400 turbines submitted by the Magic Valley Energy, LLC to be constructed on approximately 84,000 acres of Federal, State and private land about 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls in south-central Idaho.

Two years ago, the BLM temporarily set aside the application area for the Lava Ridge Wind Project for two years.

“The extension is an administrative procedure that allows us to complete our in-depth analysis of the Lava Ridge Wind Project,” said BLM Twin Falls District Manager Mike Courtney. “It simply reduces the possibility of competing applications while the review is underway.”

The extension allows the BLM time to complete it’s analysis and determine whether to authorize the project.

You can learn more about the project here.

