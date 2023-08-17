Cassia County Fair offers plenty of great food and fun

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County Fair in Burley is yet another local celebration of community centered around agriculture, family fun and of course, food.

Many of the food stands are run by local people and are family businesses that provide an opportunity for them to be together as well as learn valuable life lessons.

“It’s good experience for the kids growing up getting to know the worth of a dollar and that you need to earn it,” said Alberto Astorga, owner of a fruit stand called Aloha Yum Yum.

Astorga’s stand is family-run and he has been doing this for almost ten years. At the Cassia County Fair, they specialize in fruit bowls that go into a hollowed out coconut. This not only looks appealing visually, but also packs a bunch of flavor.

Another family-owned stand is Country Steakhouse, and after her husband’s death in 2018, Linda Woodbury knew she had to carry on his legacy...

“Before he died, he said please make sure you carry on our traditions. I don’t think he knew for sure he was dying, but he said our family traditions are very important, “Woodbury said.

Linda has continued running the stand with the help of other family members for five years now and their top items include loaded steak nachos featuring almost any topping you could think of as well as their traditional steak on a stick.

“We’ve been doing this for probably 12-15 years, and you get to see so many of the locals, and non-local people and having our family here I think is just a great experience,” Woodbury said.

If you are interested in trying either of these or other fair food items such as deep-fried watermelon you have until Saturday to head on over to the Cassia County Fair to support these vendors as well as have a great time in the community.

Fair Calendar

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.