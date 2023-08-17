Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Cassia County Fair offers plenty of great food and fun

Fair runs through Saturday, August 19.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County Fair in Burley is yet another local celebration of community centered around agriculture, family fun and of course, food.

Many of the food stands are run by local people and are family businesses that provide an opportunity for them to be together as well as learn valuable life lessons.

“It’s good experience for the kids growing up getting to know the worth of a dollar and that you need to earn it,” said Alberto Astorga, owner of a fruit stand called Aloha Yum Yum.

Astorga’s stand is family-run and he has been doing this for almost ten years. At the Cassia County Fair, they specialize in fruit bowls that go into a hollowed out coconut. This not only looks appealing visually, but also packs a bunch of flavor.

Another family-owned stand is Country Steakhouse, and after her husband’s death in 2018, Linda Woodbury knew she had to carry on his legacy...

“Before he died, he said please make sure you carry on our traditions. I don’t think he knew for sure he was dying, but he said our family traditions are very important, “Woodbury said.

Linda has continued running the stand with the help of other family members for five years now and their top items include loaded steak nachos featuring almost any topping you could think of as well as their traditional steak on a stick.

“We’ve been doing this for probably 12-15 years, and you get to see so many of the locals, and non-local people and having our family here I think is just a great experience,” Woodbury said.

If you are interested in trying either of these or other fair food items such as deep-fried watermelon you have until Saturday to head on over to the Cassia County Fair to support these vendors as well as have a great time in the community.

Fair Calendar

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Sheriff's Office looking for Ryan Alexander Porter, 34.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for week of August 13, 2023
Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday...
Motorcyclists injured in crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard
First responders rescue hiker that fell into canyon on Saturday evening.
Update on hiker who was rescued from Snake River Canyon Saturday evening
Josue Carrillo-Coronado is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing Edgar...
Man facing first-degree murder for a 2022 homicide
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash near Pocatello

Latest News

Idaho’s top attorney will step down from his seat on the Central District Health Board
Wednesday evening's online weather update {8/16/2023}
Sun nearing it’s peak viewing time in the sky
Summer solar sessions at CSI allow for sun observing
On Thursday, JCPS Board of Education members said they need Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio to...
Back to School: Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction kicks off first back to school term in office