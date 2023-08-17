Advertise with Us
Countdown to Kickoff: Shoshone is making progress

The Indians look to be competitive this fall
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:31 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Shoshone football team believes they can be competitive in year two as a varsity program.

In the four seasons prior to 2022, the Indians played an JV/independent schedule. In 2022, their first season back at varsity, Shoshone went 0-7 at the 1A DII level.

Head Coach Michael Perry said the Indians are young, but he expects growth from a program now with 19 kids.

“I think if we go and get three or four wins, that’s going to be a great game, and then we stay competitive in all the games, that we’re not getting blown out or mercy-ruled and running clocks, if we can stop that, that’s a successful season for us,” Perry said. “I think we’re going to shock some people, I think people overlook us and look at the history, and these kids are beyond that right now.”

Junior Humberto Cortez will play quarterback in an offense that can toss it a bit, but will depend on the ground game.

“I feel like we’re going to be running it pretty good, it’s improved, more than last year,” Cortez said.

Shoshone plays their first game of August 24 against Murtaugh’s JV squad.

