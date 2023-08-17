Advertise with Us
Idaho’s top attorney will step down from his seat on the Central District Health Board

Originally reported via Idaho Statesman
(KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:04 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador made the announcement Wednesday after he submitted his letter of resignation for the seat he occupied on the Central Health District Board, the resignation will go into effect at the end of the week.

The resignation leaves an open seat to represent Ada County on the heath board, and the next appointment will be made by the Republican controlled Ada County commission. The other Ada County seat is represented by Dr. Ryan Cole, who is a pathologist from Garden City.

The Central Health Board has a total of seven seats, and oversees public health policies in the Southwest District, which includes Ada, Boise, Valley and Elmore counties.

In his resignation letter obtained by the Idaho Statesman, Labrador wrote, “It has been an honor and pleasure to serve on the CDH Board. I wish to thank you for the opportunity to represent the People of Ada County, Idaho.”

