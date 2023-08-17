Immigration lawyer missing after visit to Seattle

SEATTLE (KING) - A 27-year-old immigration lawyer visiting Seattle has been reported missing.

His friends said he didn’t return to his Airbnb and left all his belongings behind.

The Seattle Police Department is now investigating. His friends said that while he loved to travel, he would never just disappear.

Jared Shadeed liked to travel solo, but he was never alone.

“He’s been a consistent person within our lives for the past 13 years. I consider him family,” said Ayan Nur-Bramwell, Shadeed’s childhood friend.

Shadeed works in the District of Columbia. He’s Ivy League educated and grew up in the Jamaica neighborhood in Queens, New York.

His two childhood friends said they know something is just not right.

“He’s known to be very independent but not this independent to the point to where you leave your stuff at an Airbnb,” Ciara Dalton said. “And he’s financially responsible. So I feel like leaving your luggage and belongings at the Airbnb and not coming back was very irresponsible and not like him to do.”

It was the owner of that Airbnb on 16th Avenue in Squire park that called Seattle police on July 30 reporting that his renter never showed back up.

Loved ones said he hasn’t been seen since.

Shadeed’s friends confirmed the case has been assigned to a missing persons detective as police are looking to the public for any information.

“To hear that he has gone missing without saying anything, it was a lot, because usually he is very responsible. He’ll share his location. Somebody knows where he’s going regardless of if he decides to be alone or not. He still shares a level of visibility,” Ayan Nur-Bramwell said.

Friends call his disappearance out of character and, at this point, said it is concerning.

They said they hope someone somewhere knows something.

“He was living the American dream for his family. He did really good in school. He was responsible. He took care of his father,” Nur-Bramwell said.

Friends say that Shadeed loved to take road trips and that he may have driven his vehicle all the way to Seattle.

Police said he may be driving a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan with Washington, D.C., plates. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

