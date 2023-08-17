Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Lanes clear after semi crash causes backup on Interstate 84 Westbound near Wendell

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A semi jackknifed Thursday morning on Interstate 84 Westbound right before the first Wendell exit causing traffic backup for miles.

According the the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning, a Heyburn man was driving an unloaded tractor trailer with a live bed feeder.

The truck had a mechanical issue causing it to swerve off the road and Jackknife.

Traffic was merged onto one lane while while they cleared the scene causing the traffic to back up for miles.

Nobody was injured and the lanes were clear just before 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office looking for Ryan Alexander Porter, 34.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for week of August 13, 2023
Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday...
Motorcyclists injured in crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard
First responders rescue hiker that fell into canyon on Saturday evening.
Update on hiker who was rescued from Snake River Canyon Saturday evening
Josue Carrillo-Coronado is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing Edgar...
Man facing first-degree murder for a 2022 homicide

Latest News

Idaho Salmon Shark
“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”: A unique discovery in central Idaho has Fish and Game scratching their heads
The Bellevue City Council voted Monday night to continue the proposed budget for the library.
Bellevue Library will stay in business thanks to massive community support
The Bureau of Land Management said that more than 106,000 acres of BLM-managed public lands in...
BLM extends land status two more years for more in-depth analysis of the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project area
Preparations are underway at Mid-Columbia Bus Company, who serves many of South-Central Idaho...
Mid-Colombia Bus Company says they are ready for the new school year