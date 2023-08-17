Lanes clear after semi crash causes backup on Interstate 84 Westbound near Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A semi jackknifed Thursday morning on Interstate 84 Westbound right before the first Wendell exit causing traffic backup for miles.

According the the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning, a Heyburn man was driving an unloaded tractor trailer with a live bed feeder.

The truck had a mechanical issue causing it to swerve off the road and Jackknife.

Traffic was merged onto one lane while while they cleared the scene causing the traffic to back up for miles.

Nobody was injured and the lanes were clear just before 11:00 a.m.

