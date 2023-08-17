Man killed after officer-involved shooting in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Nampa Wednesday.

KBOI reports it all started with a 911 call coming from St. Luke’s, saying a patient ran away from the hospital.

The suspect allegedly ran into O’Crab on North Marketplace Boulevard and stole a kitchen knife. Then the suspect attempted an unsuccessful carjacking at the Chik-Fil-A next door.

Law enforcement caught up with the man in the McDonald’s parking lot, where the suspect charged at him and the officer fired his gun.

Life saving measures began and paramedics came, but the suspect died at the scene.

The officer has been put on leave and the Critical Incident Task Force is investigating, under command of the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Idaho Statesman reports this marks the ninth police shooting in the Treasure Valley so far in 2023.

