Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Man killed after officer-involved shooting in Nampa

An officer-involved shooting occurred outside McDonald's on North Marketplace Boulevard in Nampa.
An officer-involved shooting occurred outside McDonald's on North Marketplace Boulevard in Nampa.(KBOI)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:50 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Nampa Wednesday.

KBOI reports it all started with a 911 call coming from St. Luke’s, saying a patient ran away from the hospital.

The suspect allegedly ran into O’Crab on North Marketplace Boulevard and stole a kitchen knife. Then the suspect attempted an unsuccessful carjacking at the Chik-Fil-A next door.

Law enforcement caught up with the man in the McDonald’s parking lot, where the suspect charged at him and the officer fired his gun.

Life saving measures began and paramedics came, but the suspect died at the scene.

The officer has been put on leave and the Critical Incident Task Force is investigating, under command of the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Idaho Statesman reports this marks the ninth police shooting in the Treasure Valley so far in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Sheriff's Office looking for Ryan Alexander Porter, 34.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for week of August 13, 2023
Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday...
Motorcyclists injured in crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard
First responders rescue hiker that fell into canyon on Saturday evening.
Update on hiker who was rescued from Snake River Canyon Saturday evening
Josue Carrillo-Coronado is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing Edgar...
Man facing first-degree murder for a 2022 homicide
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash near Pocatello

Latest News

Payson Reese talks about his Emergency Management Institute certification. Reese is the Lincoln...
Shoshone city councilman, chamber president passes away
One of the coconut fruit bowls at Aloha Num Num at the Cassia County Fair.
Cassia County Fair offers plenty of great food and fun
Idaho’s top attorney will step down from his seat on the Central District Health Board
Wednesday evening's online weather update {8/16/2023}