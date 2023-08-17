Advertise with Us
Photos, addresses said to be of Georgia grand jurors who indicted Trump posted on far-right websites

Former President Trump is charged with racketeering in the Georgia election interference case. (CNN, POOL, GA SENATE CHAMBERS, WPIX, FBI, WABC, WXIA, NATIONAL A
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT
(CNN) - Purported names, photos and addresses of grand jurors in former President Donald Trump’s election subversion case in Georgia are circulating on the far-right internet

That Fulton County grand jury voted this week to indict Trump and 18 co-defendants.

Experts said some anonymous users are calling for violence against the jurors.

The names being circulated on these far-right wing sites appear to match the names of at least 13 of the 26 grand jurors that served on the panel.

It’s not clear if those are the actual grand jurors or just people with the same names. Some of the addresses appear to be wrong.

Georgia State Sen. Jen Jordan talks about the challenges the DA will face in seating a jury. (Source: CNN)

