Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Reed inducted into Idaho Milk Processors Association Hall of Fame

Alan Reed, President of Reed’s Dairy gets the call to the hall.
Alan Reed of Reed's Dairy was inducted into the Idaho Milk Processors Hall of Fame at a Sun Valley Ceremony the weekend of August 11.(Cindy Miller Public Relations)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Typically, hall of fames are thought of in terms of athletics however, one Idaho man was inducted to a hall of fame for a completely different reason in this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture.

This past weekend in Sun Valley, Idaho Falls resident and president of Reed’s Dairy, Alan Reed, was inducted into the Idaho Milk Processors Hall of Fame.

Reed has had a 45-plus year career in dairy farming and done every bit of it from the farming to the business operations side.

Today, Reed’s Dairy operates six retail locations across Idaho as well as a home delivery business in the Idaho Falls and Boise metro areas.

Reed’s dairy produces cheese, milk and nearly 90 flavors of award-winning ice cream. Despite all this success, Reed never imagined he would end up in the hall.

“Being inducted to the Idaho Milk Processors Hall of Fame was a real humbling thing for me, something I never would have imagined would have happened,” Reed said.

“Idaho has a unique situation where processors and the dairy producers go to the same meetings and get along well. Idaho has just created a friendly atmosphere for agriculture I believe.”

Reed joins fifteen other Idaho Milk Processor Hall of Famers and if you are interested in trying some cheese or ice cream from Reed’s Dairy one of the retail locations is right here in Twin Falls.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

