Shoshone city councilman, chamber president passes away

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Shoshone community is mourning the loss of their city councilman.

Payson Reese died suddenly on Monday at the age of 42.

Despite being born in Sun Valley, he found his real home in Shoshone, according to his obituary.

Along with city government, Reese was also the president of the Shoshone Chamber of Commerce, the Lincoln County Historical Museum and the Lost N Lava Cowboy gathering, among many other pursuits.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, August 21st at 10:30 am at the Shoshone Community Center, with the burial to follow at the Shoshone Cemetery.

