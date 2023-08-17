Status hearing held for both Nicholas James and Athena Miller in connection to the Roger Driesel murder

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Continuing the coverage of the Roger Driesel murder, at the status hearing for the State of Idaho versus Nicholas James Thursday morning, Attorney Steven McRae requested a further hearing.

Nicholas James is being charged with felony murder, felony grand theft, two counts of felony evidence destruction, and misdemeanor false information provided to an officer.

The defense is contesting the findings of the report stating that their client’s mental condition is fit to stand trial, which the defense is questioning.

In subparagraph 1 of section 18-212, Idaho Code says if the defendant’s fitness to stand trial is questioned, it is determined by the court.

But, attorney Steven McRae asked for a hearing with the doctor who completed the mental evaluation.

“We’re asking that this be set for a hearing, so I can ask some questions of Doctor Gardner, I would have no problem with him providing testimony via zoom,” said Steven McRae.

The judge set this hearing on October 11 at 1:30 p.m.

Athena Miller is being charged with felony murder, felony grand theft, two counts of felony evidence destruction, and misdemeanor false information provided to an officer.

At her status hearing Thursday, they moved her status hearing to the same date and time, because of the contention with Nicholas James’ mental health evaluation.

