Twin Falls County Courthouse evacuated after smoke discovered in elevator shaft

A full investigation into the cause of the faulty motor is underway.
By Joey Martin
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The historic Twin Falls County Courthouse was showing signs of her age Thursday afternoon, as employees were sent home a little early after smoke was discovered inside the elevator shaft.

At a little before 4 p.m., the Twin Falls Fire Department were called to a report of smoke coming from the main motor of the elevator system inside the aging building.

Fire crews were able to locate the source of the smoke and take the proper measures to clear the building of people and then the residual smoke that was left behind.

No significant damage was reported to the building but the elevator will more than likely be out of service for some time.

Multiple fire engines and EMS crews responded to the call, with no injuries reported.

A full investigation into the cause of the faulty motor is underway.

