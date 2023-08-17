WEEK 0: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
Week 0: August 18th & 19th
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three local teams are kicking of the 2023 High School Football Season here in southern Idaho, as Week Zero is upon us!
The Minico Spartans travel to Idaho Falls to take on 5A Thunder Ridge: Wood River hosts South Fremont in Hailey; Wendell makes to trip to Owyhee to take on Cole Valley Christian.
KMVT will bring you the latest standings, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season, right here on KMVT.COM.
4A
Great Basin Conference Standings
|4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - BURLEY
|0-0
|0-0
|2 - CANYON RIDGE
|0-0
|0-0
|3 - JEROME
|0-0
|0-0
|4 - MINICO
|0-0
|0-0
|5 - MOUNTAIN HOME
|0-0
|0-0
|6 - TWIN FALLS
|0-0
|0-0
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)
4A: WEEK 0 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/18/23 @ Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls)- 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|MINICO (0-0)
|(5A) THUNDER RIDGE (0-0)
4A: PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL
|4A - PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - SKYLINE
|0-0
|68
|N/A
|2 - BISHOP KELLY
|0-0
|58
|N/A
|3 - POCATELLO
|0-0
|30
|N/A
|4 - SANDPOINT
|0-0
|26
|N/A
|5 - MINICO
|0-0
|8
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Emmett 7, Twin Falls 6, Burley 4, Lakeland 2, Hillcrest 1
3A
Sawtooth Central Conference Standings
|3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - BUHL
|0-0
|0-0
|2 - FILER
|0-0
|0-0
|3 - GOODING
|0-0
|0-0
|4 - KIMBERLY
|0-0
|0-0
|5 - WOOD RIVER
|0-0
|0-0
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)
3A: WEEK 0 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/18/23 @ Wood River - 6:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|SOUTH FREMONT (0-0)
|WOOD RIVER (0-0)
3A: PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL
|3A - PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - SUGAR-SALEM
|0-0
|70
|N/A
|2 - HOMEDALE
|0-0
|56
|N/A
|3 - WEISER
|0-0
|26
|N/A
|4 - KIMBERLY
|0-0
|22
|N/A
|5 - TETON
|0-0
|12
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Bonners Ferry 10, Snake River 9, Timberlake 4, Fruitland 1
2A
Canyon Conference Standings
|2A CANYON CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - DECLO
|0-0
|0-0
|2 - WENDELL
|0-0
|0-0
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)
2A: WEEK 0 ACTION
|FINAL
|SAT - 8/19/23 @ Owyhee - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|WENDELL (0-0)
|COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (0-0)
2A: PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL
|2A - PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - BEAR LAKE
|0-0
|62
|N/A
|2 - WEST SIDE
|0-0
|58
|N/A
|3 - FIRTH
|0-0
|41
|N/A
|4 - NORTH FREMONT
|0-0
|23
|N/A
|5 - ABERDEEN
|0-0
|10
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 5, Declo 3, Grangeville 3, Melba 2, Kellogg 2, St. Maries 1
1A-D1
Snake River Conference Standings
|1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - CAREY
|0-0
|0-0
|2 - GLENNS FERRY
|0-0
|0-0
|3 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN
|0-0
|0-0
|4 - MURTAUGH
|0-0
|0-0
|5 - OAKLEY
|0-0
|0-0
|6 - RAFT RIVER
|0-0
|0-0
|7 - VALLEY
|0-0
|0-0
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)
1A-D1: PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL
|1A-D1 - PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - OAKLEY
|0-0
|70
|N/A
|2 - GRACE
|0-0
|47
|N/A
|3 - KAMIAH
|0-0
|42
|N/A
|4 - CAREY
|0-0
|13
|N/A
|T-4 - NOTUS
|0-0
|9
|N/A
|T-4 - BUTTE COUNTY
|0-0
|9
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 6, Lighthouse Christian 6, Raft River 5, Murtaugh 3
1A-D2
Sawtooth Conference Standings
|1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - CAMAS COUNTY
|0-0
|0-0
|2 - CASTLEFORD
|0-0
|0-0
|3 - DIETRICH
|0-0
|0-0
|4 - HAGERMAN
|0-0
|0-0
|5 - HANSEN
|0-0
|0-0
|6 - RICHFIELD
|0-0
|0-0
|8 - SHOSHONE
|0-0
|0-0
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)
1A-D2: PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL
|1A-D2 - PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - KENDRICK
|0-0
|68
|N/A
|2 - DIETRICH
|0-0
|38
|N/A
|3 - CAMAS COUNTY
|0-0
|29
|N/A
|4 - CASTLEFORD
|0-0
|22
|N/A
|5 - ROCKLAND
|0-0
|20
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Council 16, Garden Valley 10, Mullan/St. Regis 7
