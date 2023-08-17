WEEK 0: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

WEEK 0 → WEEK 1→ WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three local teams are kicking of the 2023 High School Football Season here in southern Idaho, as Week Zero is upon us!

The Minico Spartans travel to Idaho Falls to take on 5A Thunder Ridge: Wood River hosts South Fremont in Hailey; Wendell makes to trip to Owyhee to take on Cole Valley Christian.

KMVT will bring you the latest standings, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season, right here on KMVT.COM.

For a preview of your team, check out KMVT’s Countdown to Kickoff series.

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - BURLEY 0-0 0-0 2 - CANYON RIDGE 0-0 0-0 3 - JEROME 0-0 0-0 4 - MINICO 0-0 0-0 5 - MOUNTAIN HOME 0-0 0-0 6 - TWIN FALLS 0-0 0-0 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

(after conference play begins)

4A: WEEK 0 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 8/18/23 @ Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls)- 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) MINICO (0-0) (5A) THUNDER RIDGE (0-0)

4A: PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL

4A - PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - SKYLINE 0-0 68 N/A 2 - BISHOP KELLY 0-0 58 N/A 3 - POCATELLO 0-0 30 N/A 4 - SANDPOINT 0-0 26 N/A 5 - MINICO 0-0 8 N/A Others receiving votes: Emmett 7, Twin Falls 6, Burley 4, Lakeland 2, Hillcrest 1

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - BUHL 0-0 0-0 2 - FILER 0-0 0-0 3 - GOODING 0-0 0-0 4 - KIMBERLY 0-0 0-0 5 - WOOD RIVER 0-0 0-0 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

(after conference play begins)

3A: WEEK 0 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 8/18/23 @ Wood River - 6:00 PM

(non-conference game) SOUTH FREMONT (0-0) WOOD RIVER (0-0)

3A: PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL

3A - PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - SUGAR-SALEM 0-0 70 N/A 2 - HOMEDALE 0-0 56 N/A 3 - WEISER 0-0 26 N/A 4 - KIMBERLY 0-0 22 N/A 5 - TETON 0-0 12 N/A Others receiving votes: Bonners Ferry 10, Snake River 9, Timberlake 4, Fruitland 1

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - DECLO 0-0 0-0 2 - WENDELL 0-0 0-0 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

(after conference play begins)

2A: WEEK 0 ACTION

FINAL SAT - 8/19/23 @ Owyhee - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) WENDELL (0-0) COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (0-0)

2A: PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL

2A - PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - BEAR LAKE 0-0 62 N/A 2 - WEST SIDE 0-0 58 N/A 3 - FIRTH 0-0 41 N/A 4 - NORTH FREMONT 0-0 23 N/A 5 - ABERDEEN 0-0 10 N/A Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 5, Declo 3, Grangeville 3, Melba 2, Kellogg 2, St. Maries 1

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - CAREY 0-0 0-0 2 - GLENNS FERRY 0-0 0-0 3 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 0-0 0-0 4 - MURTAUGH 0-0 0-0 5 - OAKLEY 0-0 0-0 6 - RAFT RIVER 0-0 0-0 7 - VALLEY 0-0 0-0 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

(after conference play begins)

1A-D1: PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - OAKLEY 0-0 70 N/A 2 - GRACE 0-0 47 N/A 3 - KAMIAH 0-0 42 N/A 4 - CAREY 0-0 13 N/A T-4 - NOTUS 0-0 9 N/A T-4 - BUTTE COUNTY 0-0 9 N/A Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 6, Lighthouse Christian 6, Raft River 5, Murtaugh 3

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - CAMAS COUNTY 0-0 0-0 2 - CASTLEFORD 0-0 0-0 3 - DIETRICH 0-0 0-0 4 - HAGERMAN 0-0 0-0 5 - HANSEN 0-0 0-0 6 - RICHFIELD 0-0 0-0 8 - SHOSHONE 0-0 0-0 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

(after conference play begins)

1A-D2: PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - KENDRICK 0-0 68 N/A 2 - DIETRICH 0-0 38 N/A 3 - CAMAS COUNTY 0-0 29 N/A 4 - CASTLEFORD 0-0 22 N/A 5 - ROCKLAND 0-0 20 N/A Others receiving votes: Council 16, Garden Valley 10, Mullan/St. Regis 7

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.