WEEK 0: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

Week 0: August 18th & 19th
WEEK 0: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
(KMVT-NEWS)
By Joey Martin
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEEK 0 → WEEK 1→ WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three local teams are kicking of the 2023 High School Football Season here in southern Idaho, as Week Zero is upon us!

The Minico Spartans travel to Idaho Falls to take on 5A Thunder Ridge: Wood River hosts South Fremont in Hailey; Wendell makes to trip to Owyhee to take on Cole Valley Christian.

KMVT will bring you the latest standings, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season, right here on KMVT.COM.

For a preview of your team, check out KMVT’s Countdown to Kickoff series.

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - BURLEY0-00-0
2 - CANYON RIDGE0-00-0
3 - JEROME0-00-0
4 - MINICO0-00-0
5 - MOUNTAIN HOME0-00-0
6 - TWIN FALLS0-00-0
Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)

4A: WEEK 0 ACTION

FINALFRI - 8/18/23 @ Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls)- 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
MINICO (0-0)
(5A) THUNDER RIDGE (0-0)

4A: PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL

4A - PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - SKYLINE0-068N/A
2 - BISHOP KELLY0-058N/A
3 - POCATELLO0-030N/A
4 - SANDPOINT0-026N/A
5 - MINICO0-08N/A
Others receiving votes: Emmett 7, Twin Falls 6, Burley 4, Lakeland 2, Hillcrest 1

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - BUHL0-00-0
2 - FILER0-00-0
3 - GOODING0-00-0
4 - KIMBERLY0-00-0
5 - WOOD RIVER0-00-0
Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)

3A: WEEK 0 ACTION

FINALFRI - 8/18/23 @ Wood River - 6:00 PM
(non-conference game)
SOUTH FREMONT (0-0)
WOOD RIVER (0-0)

3A: PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL

3A - PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - SUGAR-SALEM0-070N/A
2 - HOMEDALE0-056N/A
3 - WEISER0-026N/A
4 - KIMBERLY0-022N/A
5 - TETON0-012N/A
Others receiving votes: Bonners Ferry 10, Snake River 9, Timberlake 4, Fruitland 1

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - DECLO0-00-0
2 - WENDELL0-00-0
Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)

2A: WEEK 0 ACTION

FINALSAT - 8/19/23 @ Owyhee - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
WENDELL (0-0)
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (0-0)

2A: PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL

2A - PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - BEAR LAKE0-062N/A
2 - WEST SIDE0-058N/A
3 - FIRTH0-041N/A
4 - NORTH FREMONT0-023N/A
5 - ABERDEEN0-010N/A
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 5, Declo 3, Grangeville 3, Melba 2, Kellogg 2, St. Maries 1

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - CAREY0-00-0
2 - GLENNS FERRY0-00-0
3 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN0-00-0
4 - MURTAUGH0-00-0
5 - OAKLEY0-00-0
6 - RAFT RIVER0-00-0
7 - VALLEY0-00-0
Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)

1A-D1: PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - OAKLEY0-070N/A
2 - GRACE0-047N/A
3 - KAMIAH0-042N/A
4 - CAREY0-013N/A
T-4 - NOTUS0-09N/A
T-4 - BUTTE COUNTY0-09N/A
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 6, Lighthouse Christian 6, Raft River 5, Murtaugh 3

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - CAMAS COUNTY0-00-0
2 - CASTLEFORD0-00-0
3 - DIETRICH0-00-0
4 - HAGERMAN0-00-0
5 - HANSEN0-00-0
6 - RICHFIELD0-00-0
8 - SHOSHONE0-00-0
Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)

1A-D2: PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - PRE-SEASON MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - KENDRICK0-068N/A
2 - DIETRICH0-038N/A
3 - CAMAS COUNTY0-029N/A
4 - CASTLEFORD0-022N/A
5 - ROCKLAND0-020N/A
Others receiving votes: Council 16, Garden Valley 10, Mullan/St. Regis 7

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

