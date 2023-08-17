“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”: A unique discovery in central Idaho has Fish and Game scratching their heads

RIGGINS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho is well known for its abundant and diverse population of wildlife. But a shocking discovery along the banks of the Salmon River caught the eye of Idaho Fish and Game.

According to a social media post, and an official article released by Idaho Fish and Game; earlier this week a shark had been found washed ashore along the banks of the Salmon River, near Riggins.

Yes… a shark…

IDAHO FISH AND GAME (Idaho Fish and Game)

Idaho Salmon Shark (Idaho Fish and Game)

Upon investigation, Fish and Game determined the sighting to be true, and believe it to be a Salmon Shark.

Salmon Sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to almost 1,000 pounds. And while it is technically possible for an aquatic animal to make it all the way from the Pacific Northwest Coast into Central Idaho, there are many obstacles in the way.

Fish and Game reports that no sharks have been observed making their way through the many fish ladders between the mouth of the Columbia River and the Salmon River.

Leading officials to believe this might be a situation best classified as an elaborate prank.

They believe it might be a prank because the only shark in the Pacific Northwest that is able to swim in freshwater is a Bull Shark, which they believe this shark was not.

Idaho Salmon Shark (Idaho Fish and Game)

Idaho Fish and Game wants to assure the public that there are no sharks swimming around in Idaho, and you are safe to continue to enjoy the Gems States waterways.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.