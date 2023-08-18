Aggressive driving on the rise in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department has seen an uptick in reckless driving, but it’s not because of high school students like many would suspect.

Last year alone the Twin Falls Police Department handled a total of 718 calls for reckless driving.

The reckless driving calls include things like street racing and speeding which has become more common near downtown.

To combat these driving habits, the Twin Falls Police Department has added a link on their website to fill out a form to report reckless driving or file a traffic complaint that, after being checked over, is relayed out to the officers on patrol.

The department believes some groups are more to blame than others.

“Between the car clubs and the truck clubs moving into the city we’ve had an increase in accidents, we’ve had an increase in street racing and other violations that are a hazard to the citizens of Twin Falls,” Officer Joshua Rivers of the Twin Falls Police Department said.

“Those [car and truck clubs] have become such an issue that we have actually gotten grants to come out and specifically target reckless driving.”

In addition to targeting reckless drivers the Twin Falls PD also encourages drivers to be aware of their surroundings at all times and to put the phone down.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.